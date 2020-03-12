Insider Buying: Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) CEO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE SERV traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,226,336. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $31.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.34.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SERV. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 294.4% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 4,771,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,953 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,077,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $698,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,973 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $71,267,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,267,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Servicemaster Global in the fourth quarter worth $46,845,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SERV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Servicemaster Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Servicemaster Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Servicemaster Global from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.90.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

