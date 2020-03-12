Insider Buying: Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Acquires $2,720,000.00 in Stock

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) CEO Michael A. George bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,439,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of QRTEA opened at $4.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.16. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Qurate Retail Inc Series A alerts:

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a positive return on equity of 15.62%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,551,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,023,000 after acquiring an additional 757,262 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 12,869,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,031 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 6,996,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,979,000 after acquiring an additional 833,543 shares in the last quarter. Makaira Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 4,998,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,137,000 after acquiring an additional 278,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,808,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,535,000 after acquiring an additional 144,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Qurate Retail Inc Series A

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.