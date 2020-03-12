Insider Buying: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Insider Acquires $238,000.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of APTS opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.
Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. TheStreet cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.
About Preferred Apartment Communities
Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.
