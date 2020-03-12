Insider Buying: Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Insider Acquires $238,000.00 in Stock

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) insider Joel T. Murphy purchased 25,000 shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.52 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of APTS opened at $9.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.07 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.71. Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.70 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.20.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $124.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 76.64%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 27.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 16.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 56,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 20.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on APTS. TheStreet cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, National Securities cut shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

