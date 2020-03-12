Insider Buying: Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Acquires $122,100.00 in Stock

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Director Bruce Gordon Waterman acquired 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $122,100.00.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $2.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $774.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.16. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.93%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 11.55%.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

There is no company description available for Ovintiv Inc

Featured Article: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.