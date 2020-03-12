Insider Buying: New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Acquires $268,000.00 in Stock

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE:SNR) Director Robert F. Savage, Jr. acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $268,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 238,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,375.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:SNR opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $514.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -457,000.00 and a beta of 0.99. New Senior Investment Group Inc has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27.

New Senior Investment Group (NYSE:SNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. New Senior Investment Group had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $86.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Senior Investment Group Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. New Senior Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,713,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,357,000 after purchasing an additional 256,739 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,011,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,079 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,211,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,921,000 after purchasing an additional 543,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,096,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,035,000 after purchasing an additional 32,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of New Senior Investment Group by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,663,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,728,000 after purchasing an additional 214,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New Senior Investment Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.70.

New Senior Investment Group Inc (NYSE: SNR) is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust with a diversified portfolio of senior housing properties located across the United States. As of December 31, 2018, New Senior is one of the largest owners of senior housing properties, with 133 properties across 37 states.

