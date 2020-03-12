Insider Buying: Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) CEO Purchases $519,390.00 in Stock

Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) CEO Stephen F. Angel purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00.

LIN stock opened at $173.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $94.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $167.52 and a fifty-two week high of $227.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.62 and a 200-day moving average of $201.73.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Linde from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

