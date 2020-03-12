Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires A$384,742.54 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2020 // Comments off

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary bought 46,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.26 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,742.54 ($272,867.05).

ASX ILU opened at A$7.14 ($5.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.84. Iluka Resources Limited has a 1-year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

About Iluka Resources

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.