Insider Buying: Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) Insider Acquires A$384,742.54 in Stock

Iluka Resources Limited (ASX:ILU) insider Thomas (Tom) O’Leary bought 46,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$8.26 ($5.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$384,742.54 ($272,867.05).

ASX ILU opened at A$7.14 ($5.06) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a PE ratio of -10.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.84. Iluka Resources Limited has a 1-year low of A$6.74 ($4.78) and a 1-year high of A$11.19 ($7.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Iluka Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Iluka Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.61%.

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Australia, Sierra Rutile, United States, and Mining Area C segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Iluka Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iluka Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.