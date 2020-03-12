Insider Buying: Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) Insider Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC) insider Simon Tregoning acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$7.63 ($5.41) per share, with a total value of A$76,300.00 ($54,113.48).

GNC traded down A$0.60 ($0.43) on Thursday, hitting A$7.21 ($5.11). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,606,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is A$8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$8.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.60. Graincorp Ltd has a 12 month low of A$7.18 ($5.09) and a 12 month high of A$9.93 ($7.04). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56.

About Graincorp

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

