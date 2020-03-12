Insider Buying: Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) Major Shareholder Buys $465,451.80 in Stock

Exterran Corp (NYSE:EXTN) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 71,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $465,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 106,519 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $533,660.19.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 547,500 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $3,909,150.00.

On Monday, March 2nd, Chai Trust Co Llc purchased 310,000 shares of Exterran stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,863,100.00.

Shares of EXTN stock opened at $4.93 on Thursday. Exterran Corp has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $18.58. The company has a market capitalization of $217.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.28). Exterran had a negative net margin of 7.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The firm had revenue of $272.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Exterran Corp will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exterran from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exterran during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exterran by 157.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 22,508 shares during the period. 87.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

