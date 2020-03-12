Insider Buying: Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires 4,000 Shares of Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Michael J. Harrington purchased 4,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $95,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,488.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

ELAN stock traded down $1.57 on Thursday, hitting $22.15. 27,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,090,960. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.81.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,193,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,509,000 after buying an additional 65,437 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter worth $116,826,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. TheStreet raised Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Raymond James started coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

