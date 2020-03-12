Insider Buying: Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Dmc Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM) CFO Michael Kuta acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, with a total value of $224,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,332.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $1.30 on Thursday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,909. Dmc Global Inc has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $305.89 million, a PE ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89.

Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.20. Dmc Global had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $86.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dmc Global Inc will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dmc Global by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 916,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 684,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,772,000 after acquiring an additional 128,168 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 262.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 448,122 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 610,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,424,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Dmc Global by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 510,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,706 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOOM shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Dmc Global from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Sidoti decreased their target price on Dmc Global from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dmc Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Dmc Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

