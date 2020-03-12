Insider Buying: Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Purchases $186,340.00 in Stock

Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) CFO Melvin Flanigan bought 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $186,340.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $7.62 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 14,187.62% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $964.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.83) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -49.23%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWH. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 1,508,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,078 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 2,437.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,383,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,031 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Camping World by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,824,000 after acquiring an additional 27,399 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Camping World by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 606,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,944,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Camping World by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 541,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 111,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CWH. ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Camping World from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.55.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.