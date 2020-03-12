Insider Buying: B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) Major Shareholder Purchases 100,465 Shares of Stock

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ:RILY) major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 100,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $396,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 718,343 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.29 per share, with a total value of $2,363,348.47.

On Monday, March 2nd, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 90,060 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $779,019.00.

On Friday, February 28th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 29,600 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.87 per share, with a total value of $262,552.00.

On Wednesday, February 26th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 30,638 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $282,175.98.

On Monday, February 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 100,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $965,000.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 11,202 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $117,284.94.

On Wednesday, February 12th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 13,828 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $142,704.96.

On Friday, February 7th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 48 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.18 per share, with a total value of $488.64.

On Monday, January 27th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 9,309 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $94,858.71.

On Friday, January 24th, B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 15,413 shares of B. Riley Financial stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $157,829.12.

RILY traded down $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,362. The stock has a market cap of $575.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.76. B. Riley Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.37.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 147,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,971 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 47.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack.

