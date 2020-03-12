Insider Buying: Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) Insider Purchases £159.42 in Stock

Avon Rubber plc (LON:AVON) insider Nick Keveth purchased 6 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,657 ($34.95) per share, for a total transaction of £159.42 ($209.71).

Shares of AVON opened at GBX 2,365 ($31.11) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,584.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,078.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.62 million and a PE ratio of 50.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avon Rubber plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,190 ($15.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,837.85 ($37.33).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVON shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Avon Rubber to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.68) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

