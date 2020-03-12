Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Price Target Cut to $7.00

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 61.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on INSG. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub lowered Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.11.

Shares of INSG opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $431.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.24. Inseego has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $9.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $52.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inseego will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 696,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 16,897 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 3,006.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 512,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 495,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Inseego by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Inseego by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 173,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 54,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

