Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.91 million. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Shares of Inseego stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $3.95. 132,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,957. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.24. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $431.54 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INSG shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Inseego from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inseego has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

