Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) President Sells $308,402.49 in Stock

Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) President Robert A. Wychulis sold 16,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $308,402.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 277,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,321,809.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Inovalon Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $22.99. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.64 and a beta of 0.60.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inovalon by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Inovalon by 2.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Inovalon by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Inovalon by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 315,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Inovalon from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from to in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

