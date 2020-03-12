ING Groep (AMS:INGA) Given a €12.50 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

ING Groep (AMS:INGA) has been given a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.12) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a €10.30 ($11.98) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) price target on ING Groep and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.18 ($14.17).

ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of €13.52 ($15.72) and a fifty-two week high of €16.69 ($19.41).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

