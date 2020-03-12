INFORMA PLC/S’s (IFJPY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

INFORMA PLC/S (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of INFORMA PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get INFORMA PLC/S alerts:

OTCMKTS:IFJPY traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.83. The company had a trading volume of 67,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,915. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.69. INFORMA PLC/S has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, Knowledge & Networking, and UBM segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for INFORMA PLC/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INFORMA PLC/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.