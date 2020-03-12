Informa (LON:INF) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Informa PLC (LON:INF) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 960 to GBX 710. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Informa traded as low as GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and last traded at GBX 564.40 ($7.42), with a volume of 56360 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 596 ($7.84).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INF. Deutsche Bank cut Informa to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 715 ($9.41) in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Informa from GBX 769 ($10.12) to GBX 744 ($9.79) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) target price on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital cut Informa to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 831.50 ($10.94).

Get Informa alerts:

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total value of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 743 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 799.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a GBX 15.95 ($0.21) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. Informa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.91%.

Informa Company Profile (LON:INF)

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Informa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.