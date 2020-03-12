Informa (LON:INF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Informa (LON:INF) to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have GBX 715 ($9.41) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,050 ($13.81).

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 970 ($12.76) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Informa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 960 ($12.63) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 831.50 ($10.94).

Informa stock opened at GBX 528.60 ($6.95) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 743 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 799.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. Informa has a 12-month low of GBX 558.80 ($7.35) and a 12-month high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The stock has a market capitalization of $7.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.95 ($0.21) per share. This is a boost from Informa’s previous dividend of $7.55. This represents a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Informa’s payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other Informa news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

About Informa

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

