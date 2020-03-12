IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Stock Position Decreased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000. Efficient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000.

QAI traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,194. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.73. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a twelve month low of $29.10 and a twelve month high of $32.01.

