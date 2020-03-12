Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 27,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 84,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IRT traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $11.57. 17,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,468. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.85. Independence Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.28 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 22.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

