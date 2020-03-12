Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Imperial Brands PLC (LON:IMB) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,100 to GBX 1,700. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Imperial Brands traded as low as GBX 1,531 ($20.14) and last traded at GBX 1,557.80 ($20.49), with a volume of 283843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,641.80 ($21.60).

Several other brokerages also recently commented on IMB. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Brands to a “sector performer” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.36) target price (down from GBX 1,790 ($23.55)) on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,273.50 ($29.91).

In other news, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53). Also, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,789.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,859.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90.

About Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

