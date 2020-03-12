Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Sells $114,237.15 in Stock

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 417 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.95, for a total transaction of $114,237.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,601.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ILMN opened at $246.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $292.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.38. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $241.47 and a 1 year high of $380.76.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $953.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.16 million. Illumina had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 22.34%. Illumina’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $320.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $341.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised shares of Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $385.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.13.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as enables the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

