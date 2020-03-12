Idorsia (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Idorsia Ltd (OTCMKTS:IDRSF) fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.76 and last traded at $26.76, 3,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 1,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on IDRSF. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Idorsia in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.65.

Idorsia Ltd, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for unmet medical needs in Switzerland. The company has a clinical development pipeline that cover various therapeutic areas, including CNS, cardiovascular, and immunological disorders, as well as orphan diseases.

