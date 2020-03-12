Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) Shares Sold by Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC reduced its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,201,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,130 shares during the quarter. Hudson Pacific Properties accounts for 3.5% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $82,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

In other news, Director Ted R. Antenucci bought 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.92 per share, with a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,329.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HPP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $27.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 102.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $38.81.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $193.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.22 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.26%.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

