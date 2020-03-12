Hudson (NYSE:HUD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Hudson had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $475.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUD stock traded down $1.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Hudson has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The stock has a market cap of $563.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUD. UBS Group cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hudson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Hudson from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hudson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

