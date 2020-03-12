Huami (HMI) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Huami (NYSE:HMI) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:HMI opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Huami has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $17.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $811.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.19.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huami from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Huami Corporation, a biometric and activity data-driven company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and a range of accessories, including bands, watch straps, necklaces, sportswear, etc.

