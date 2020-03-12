HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) & Logansport Financial (NYSE:LOGN) Critical Comparison

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) and Logansport Financial (OTCMKTS:LOGN) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get HSBC alerts:

This table compares HSBC and Logansport Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HSBC $56.10 billion 2.24 $6.06 billion $3.90 7.93 Logansport Financial $8.88 million 2.71 $2.25 million N/A N/A

HSBC has higher revenue and earnings than Logansport Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.2% of HSBC shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Logansport Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HSBC and Logansport Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HSBC 10.64% 7.13% 0.52% Logansport Financial 26.08% N/A N/A

Dividends

HSBC pays an annual dividend of $4.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.5%. Logansport Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HSBC pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

HSBC has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Logansport Financial has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for HSBC and Logansport Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HSBC 4 1 6 0 2.18 Logansport Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

HSBC currently has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.88%. Given HSBC’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe HSBC is more favorable than Logansport Financial.

Summary

HSBC beats Logansport Financial on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services. The Commercial Banking segment provides services and financing for buyers and suppliers in the trade cycle; liquidity and cash management services; capital financing, including debt, equity, and advisory services; and insurance and investment products, such as business and financial protection, trade insurance, employee benefits, corporate wealth management, and other commercial risk insurance products to small enterprises, mid-market companies, and multinationals. The Global Banking and Markets segment is involved in the provision of advisory, financing, prime, research and analysis, securities, trading and sales, and transaction banking services to corporates, financial institutions, and resources and energy groups. The Global Private Banking segment provides private banking, and investment and wealth management services to business owners, entrepreneurs, and senior executives and their families. As of January 14, 2019, the company operated approximately 3,800 offices in 66 countries and territories worldwide. HSBC Holdings plc was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Logansport Financial Company Profile

Logansport Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers primarily in the Cass County, Indiana. Its personal banking products and services include checking accounts, rite accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, health savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts; mortgage loans, loans for single family and multi-family dwellings, home improvement loans, construction loans, commercial buildings loans, farm loans, consumer loans, education loans, and car loans; and Internet and mobile banking services. The company also provides business and commercial checking accounts, commercial savings accounts/certificates of deposit, commercial sweep accounts, ACH debit/credit capabilities, electric federal tax payment systems, remote banking and merchant card services, wires, coin services, night deposit bags, money market accounts and certificates, remote deposit banking, and e-statements; and business Internet banking services. In addition, it offers revolving or seasonal lines of credit, term loans for equipment, commercial real estate mortgages for expansion or acquisition, equipment leasing, commercial letters of credit, and guaranteed loans, as well as agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1925 and is based in Logansport, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.