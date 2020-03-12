HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in HEXO Corp. (NASDAQ:HEXO) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 443,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.16% of HEXO worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of HEXO by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in HEXO by 90.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the third quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in HEXO by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 112,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000.

HEXO stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, reaching $0.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,457,694. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $10.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on HEXO in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. MKM Partners cut HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.79.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

