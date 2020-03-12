Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.97, for a total transaction of $229,455.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,682,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $612,813.44.

On Monday, February 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $234,900.00.

On Monday, February 3rd, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.83, for a total transaction of $597,140.56.

On Friday, January 17th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $574,800.00.

NYSE HSY traded down $11.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.08. 22,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,099,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.43. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $108.95 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 73.68%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hershey by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 233,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hershey by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

