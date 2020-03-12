Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah Acquires 10,500 Shares

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) COO Neil H. Shah acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $98,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 443,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

HT stock traded down $1.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.56. The stock had a trading volume of 14,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,509. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1-year low of $7.09 and a 1-year high of $19.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $373.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.85.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The firm had revenue of $132.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.14%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.73%.

HT has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

