Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 782,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $26,124,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 3,585,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,660,000 after buying an additional 500,280 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,215,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,552,000 after buying an additional 415,214 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,244,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,018,000 after buying an additional 310,886 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,584,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $219,741,000 after buying an additional 217,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 317,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,607,000 after purchasing an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CEO Todd J. Meredith sold 3,500 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $112,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,272 shares in the company, valued at $15,972,522. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 1,616 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $58,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,323 shares of company stock valued at $828,119 over the last ninety days. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

NYSE HR opened at $34.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.94, a PEG ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.39. Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $121.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.47 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Inc will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 199 real estate properties in 27 states totaling 14.8 million square feet and was valued at approximately $4.9 billion.

Featured Story: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:HR).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.