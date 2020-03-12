Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $26.55 Million Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:ESRT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,901,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 124,180 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $26,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,538,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,430,000 after acquiring an additional 422,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,764,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,259,000 after buying an additional 270,668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,223,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,045,000 after buying an additional 173,079 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after buying an additional 122,535 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ESRT shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of ESRT stock opened at $10.67 on Thursday. Empire State Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $13.79.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Empire State Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust Inc will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

