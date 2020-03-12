Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Has $159.41 Million Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises approximately 6.7% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.28% of Prologis worth $159,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,962,000 after buying an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,567,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,758,000 after purchasing an additional 384,972 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLD. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Prologis from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $66.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $70.15 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.11.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The business had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.