Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC grew its stake in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 799,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,880 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Taubman Centers worth $24,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 78,242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taubman Centers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,005,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,267,000 after purchasing an additional 55,067 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 903,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after buying an additional 22,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 168.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 709,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after buying an additional 445,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of Taubman Centers stock opened at $46.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a 200 day moving average of $37.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.45. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.24 and a 1 year high of $54.50.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.76). The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.20 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 94.55% and a net margin of 33.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Taubman Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.78%.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

