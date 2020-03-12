Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Cuts Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 60.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 696,568 shares during the quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned about 0.12% of Ventas worth $26,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,344,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 99,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 130,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,511,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VTR opened at $33.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.89). Ventas had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $996.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ventas from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.78.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

