Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Buys 302,431 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 139.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,431 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage comprises about 2.3% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned 0.40% of Extra Space Storage worth $54,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 753.3% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 99.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.52 and a 200-day moving average of $110.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.08 and a 12 month high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $288.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 73.77%.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 93,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 785,219 shares in the company, valued at $85,667,392.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,156 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,452. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.14.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

