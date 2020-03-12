Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,696 shares during the period. Invitation Homes makes up about 3.1% of Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Invitation Homes worth $73,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 194,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 16,378 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 398,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,886,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159,500 shares during the period.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.47. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

