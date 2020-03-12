Head-To-Head Survey: Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) versus Sequans Communications (NASDAQ:SQNS)

Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Sequans Communications has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Power Integrations has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sequans Communications and Power Integrations’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sequans Communications $30.86 million 3.66 -$36.08 million ($1.37) -3.47 Power Integrations $420.67 million 6.19 $193.47 million $1.78 49.49

Power Integrations has higher revenue and earnings than Sequans Communications. Sequans Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Power Integrations, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Sequans Communications and Power Integrations, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sequans Communications 0 0 3 0 3.00 Power Integrations 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sequans Communications presently has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 98.25%. Power Integrations has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.03%. Given Sequans Communications’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sequans Communications is more favorable than Power Integrations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.3% of Sequans Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Power Integrations shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Sequans Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Power Integrations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sequans Communications and Power Integrations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sequans Communications -110.67% N/A -50.86% Power Integrations 45.99% 9.27% 8.24%

Summary

Power Integrations beats Sequans Communications on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sequans Communications

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband and Internet of Things applications. Its solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency (RF) transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. The company offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions. Its solutions serves as the wireless communications platform in various devices, including USB dongles; portable routers; embedded wireless modems for computing and multimedia devices; and customer-premises equipment, such as fixed wireless broadband access modems, routers, and residential gateways. The company's solutions also provide connectivity for industrial devices in transportation, security, asset tracking, retail, smart energy, smart city, agriculture, healthcare, and other applications. It serves OEMs, ODMs, contract manufacturers, or system integrators, as well as distributors who provide customer communications, logistics, and support functions. The company operates in the Asia-Pacific region, including Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Japan; Europe; the Middle East; and North and South America. Sequans Communications S.A. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc. designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting. It also provides high-voltage diodes; and high-voltage gate-driver products under the SCALE and SCALE-2 product-family names. In addition, the company offers motor-driver ICs for use in refrigerator compressors, ceiling fans, air purifiers, pumps, fans and blowers, dishwashers, and laundry machines. It serves communications, computer, consumer, and industrial markets. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and merchant power supply manufacturers through direct staff, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Power Integrations, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

