Head-To-Head Survey: POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) vs. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

POLYMETAL INTL/S (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR (OTCMKTS:IDEXY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

POLYMETAL INTL/S has a beta of 0.07, meaning that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

POLYMETAL INTL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. POLYMETAL INTL/S pays out 50.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR pays out 53.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for POLYMETAL INTL/S and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POLYMETAL INTL/S 0 0 2 0 3.00 INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 0 1 2 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares POLYMETAL INTL/S and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POLYMETAL INTL/S $1.88 billion 4.37 $354.00 million $0.79 22.15 INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR $30.72 billion 2.90 $4.04 billion $0.65 21.97

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than POLYMETAL INTL/S. INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POLYMETAL INTL/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares POLYMETAL INTL/S and INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POLYMETAL INTL/S N/A N/A N/A INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR 13.32% 26.06% 14.47%

Summary

INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR beats POLYMETAL INTL/S on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POLYMETAL INTL/S

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals. The company's flagship project is the Kyzyl project located in the East Kazakhstan region, Kazakhstan. Polymetal International plc was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

About INDUSTRIA DE DI/ADR

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. The company operates 7,490 physical stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 156 markets. It is also involved in textile manufacturing, design, financial services, real estate, logistic, insurance, and combined heat and power plant, and construction businesses. The company operates in Spain, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. was founded in 1963 and is based in A Coruña, Spain.

