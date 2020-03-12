Head to Head Survey: Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Five9 and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five9 $328.01 million 12.63 -$4.55 million $0.12 560.42 Veritone $49.65 million 1.06 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -0.75

Five9 has higher revenue and earnings than Veritone. Veritone is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Five9, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Five9 has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Five9 and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five9 -1.39% 6.18% 2.39% Veritone -125.04% -101.47% -47.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Five9 and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five9 1 4 12 0 2.65 Veritone 0 1 2 0 2.67

Five9 currently has a consensus target price of $80.80, indicating a potential upside of 20.14%. Veritone has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 211.53%. Given Veritone’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Five9.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.6% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Five9 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five9 beats Veritone on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five9

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, Web, social media, and mobile, as well as connects them to an appropriate agent. The company also provides a set of management applications, such as workforce management, reporting, quality management, and supervisor tools. The company serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

About Veritone

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

