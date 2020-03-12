Head to Head Review: Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) & InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB)

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ares Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Capital $1.53 billion 4.49 $793.00 million $1.89 8.41 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . $34.40 million 2.43 -$14.54 million $0.99 6.13

Ares Capital has higher revenue and earnings than InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ares Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ares Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Capital 51.90% 10.89% 5.63% InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . -13.00% 9.53% 4.15%

Volatility and Risk

Ares Capital has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Ares Capital and InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc ., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Capital 0 2 4 0 2.67 InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00

Ares Capital presently has a consensus price target of $19.90, indicating a potential upside of 25.16%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 48.27%. Given InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . is more favorable than Ares Capital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.6% of Ares Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Ares Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Ares Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.5%. Ares Capital pays out 84.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . pays out 101.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Capital has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Ares Capital beats InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors. The fund will also consider investments in industries such as restaurants, retail, oil and gas, and technology sectors. It focuses on investments in Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest regions from its New York office, the Midwest region, from the Chicago office, and the Western region from the Los Angeles office. The fund typically invests between $20 million and $200 million and a maximum of $400 million in companies with an EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million. It makes debt investments between $10 million and $100 million The fund invests through revolvers, first lien loans, warrants, unitranche structures, second lien loans, mezzanine debt, private high yield, junior capital, subordinated debt, and non-control preferred and common equity. The fund also selectively considers third-party-led senior and subordinated debt financings and opportunistically considers the purchase of stressed and discounted debt positions. The fund prefers to be an agent and/or lead the transactions in which it invests. The fund also seeks board representation in its portfolio companies.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc. is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions. The fund primarily invests in cable and satellites; consumer services; healthcare equipment and services; industrials; information technology; telecommunication services; and utilities sectors. The fund seeks to invest in companies with EBITDA more than $15 million. The fund is based in New York, New York.

