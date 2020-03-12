Head-To-Head Contrast: Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) & Nielsen (OTCMKTS:NLSN)

Research Solutions (OTCMKTS:RSSS) and Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Research Solutions and Nielsen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Nielsen 1 2 3 0 2.33

Nielsen has a consensus target price of $23.50, suggesting a potential upside of 52.40%. Given Nielsen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Nielsen is more favorable than Research Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nielsen has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.3% of Research Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Nielsen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Nielsen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -2.88% -37.24% -10.08% Nielsen -6.39% 22.20% 3.97%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Nielsen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $28.79 million 2.60 -$960,000.00 N/A N/A Nielsen $6.50 billion 0.85 -$415.00 million $1.69 9.12

Research Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nielsen.

Summary

Nielsen beats Research Solutions on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to speed up research and development activities with single sourced access and management of content and data used in the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Encino, California.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company. It operates in two segments, Buy and Watch. The Buy segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry. This segment offers data on retail measurement services, such as market share, competitive sales volumes, and insights into activities, such as distribution, pricing, merchandising, and promotion; consumer panel measurement, which offers insight into shopper behavior comprising trial and repeat purchase for new products, brand or retailer loyalty, and customer segmentation; and consumer intelligence and analytical services that help clients in taking business decisions in product development and marketing cycles. The Watch segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to the media and advertising industries covering television, radio, print, online, digital, mobile viewing, and listening platforms. This segment offers television audience measurement services; audio audience measurement services; digital audience measurement services, such as digital media and market research, audience analytics, and social media measurement; mobile measurement services comprising measurement and consumer research for telecom and media companies; and total audience measurement services. Nielsen Holdings plc provides media and marketing information, analytics, and manufacturer and retailer expertise about what and where consumers buy, read, watch, and listen. The company was formerly known as Nielsen N.V. and changed its name to Nielsen Holdings plc in August 2015. Nielsen Holdings plc was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

