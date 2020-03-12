Head-To-Head Comparison: Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR)

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) and Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honeywell International and Meritor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Honeywell International $36.71 billion 2.98 $6.14 billion $8.16 18.80 Meritor $4.39 billion 0.29 $291.00 million $3.82 4.49

Honeywell International has higher revenue and earnings than Meritor. Meritor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Honeywell International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Honeywell International and Meritor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honeywell International 16.73% 32.21% 10.14% Meritor 5.65% 71.38% 11.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Honeywell International and Meritor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honeywell International 0 3 10 0 2.77 Meritor 0 4 2 0 2.33

Honeywell International currently has a consensus target price of $193.27, indicating a potential upside of 26.00%. Meritor has a consensus target price of $24.74, indicating a potential upside of 44.15%. Given Meritor’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Meritor is more favorable than Honeywell International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.3% of Honeywell International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Meritor shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Honeywell International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Meritor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Honeywell International has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meritor has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Honeywell International beats Meritor on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc. operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services. The company's Honeywell Building Technologies segment offers products, software, solutions, and technologies, such as sensors, switches, control systems and instruments for energy management; access control; video surveillance; fire products; remote patient monitoring systems; advanced software applications; and installation, maintenance and upgrades of systems. Its Performance Materials and Technologies segment develops and manufactures process technology products, including catalysts and adsorbents, equipment, and consulting services. The company's Safety and Productivity Solutions segment provides products, software, and connected solutions. Its safety products comprise personal protection equipment, apparel, gear, and footwear; gas detection technology; and cloud-based notification and emergency messaging. This segment's productivity solutions products and services include mobile devices and software; supply chain and warehouse automation equipment, software and solutions; custom-engineered sensors, switches, and controls; and software-based data and asset management productivity solutions. Honeywell International Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Morris Plains, New Jersey.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer. The Commercial Truck segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines, and braking and suspension systems primarily for medium-and heavy-duty trucks and other applications; and undercarriage products and systems for trailer applications. The Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer segment supplies axles, brakes, drivelines, suspension parts, and other replacement parts to commercial vehicle and industrial aftermarket customers. It also supplies drivetrain systems and various components, such as axles, drivelines, brakes, and suspension systems for military, construction, bus and coach, fire and emergency, and other applications. The company sells its products under the Meritor, Euclid, Trucktechnic, and Mach brands primarily to OEMs and its parts marketing operations, and dealers, as well as for other independent distributors and service garages in the aftermarket industry in North America, South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as ArvinMeritor, Inc. and changed its name to Meritor, Inc. in March 2011. Meritor, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Troy, Michigan.

