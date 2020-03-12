Head-To-Head Analysis: Sitime (SITM) and Its Peers

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sitime to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Sitime alerts:

This table compares Sitime and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -99.87% -5.70% -2.63%

27.7% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sitime and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2640 8377 14006 864 2.51

Sitime currently has a consensus price target of $30.20, suggesting a potential upside of 56.64%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 32.04%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sitime and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -30.60 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $569.72 million 5.73

Sitime’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sitime beats its peers on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

Receive News & Ratings for Sitime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sitime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.