Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) PT Lowered to GBX 175 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 175 ($2.30) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

HSTG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Hastings Group to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Hastings Group in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Hastings Group from GBX 211 ($2.78) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 197 ($2.59).

Shares of LON:HSTG opened at GBX 144.30 ($1.90) on Monday. Hastings Group has a 12-month low of GBX 142.20 ($1.87) and a 12-month high of GBX 234.60 ($3.09). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 176.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 182.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 13.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This is a boost from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Hastings Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.94%.

In other Hastings Group news, insider Toby van der Meer acquired 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, with a total value of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

Hastings Group Company Profile

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

