Hastings Group (LON:HSTG) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Hastings Group Hldg PLC (LON:HSTG) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 180 to GBX 175. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Hastings Group traded as low as GBX 153.50 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 157.10 ($2.07), with a volume of 101923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.70 ($2.11).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSTG. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hastings Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 220 ($2.89) in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.39) target price (down previously from GBX 190 ($2.50)) on shares of Hastings Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($2.04) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Hastings Group from GBX 214 ($2.82) to GBX 203 ($2.67) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197 ($2.59).

In other news, insider Toby van der Meer purchased 31,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 161 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £50,069.39 ($65,863.44).

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 176.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 182.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a GBX 5.50 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Hastings Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Hastings Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About Hastings Group (LON:HSTG)

Hastings Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, underwrites general insurance products in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the underwriting and brokerage of car, van, bike, and home insurance under various brands, including Hastings Direct, Hastings PREMIER, Hastings ESSENTIAL, Hastings Direct SmartMiles, InsurePink, and People's Choice.

