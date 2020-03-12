Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:HIG) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Hartford Financial Services Group worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hartford Financial Services Group by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 10,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 831,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,148,000 after acquiring an additional 343,109 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 175.5% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 6,367 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,774,000 after acquiring an additional 125,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 871,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after acquiring an additional 512,022 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HIG shares. Buckingham Research downgraded Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut Hartford Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.69.

Shares of HIG stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $40.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Hartford Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $62.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Analysts predict that Hartford Financial Services Group Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This is a positive change from Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, marine, livestock, liability, and umbrella coverages; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages.

